The Aaron’s Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Aaron’s has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Aaron’s to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of The Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.