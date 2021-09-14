The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

