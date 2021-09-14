The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SKIN stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. 2,172,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,104. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. On average, analysts predict that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

