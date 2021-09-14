The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.54.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.