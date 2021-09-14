The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,960,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 242,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

