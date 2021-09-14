The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $90.00 at Canaccord Genuity

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.61.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

