The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Lowered by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.27. 8,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.28.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

