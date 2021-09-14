The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$43.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.08.

ENB stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

