The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Hold”

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.
RYTM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,420. The company has a market cap of $644.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
