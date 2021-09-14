The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Hold”

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

RYTM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,420. The company has a market cap of $644.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

