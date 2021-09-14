The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,529 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $61,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.71. 86,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The firm has a market cap of $352.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

