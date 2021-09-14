The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Kroger in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Kroger’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.37.

The Kroger stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in The Kroger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

