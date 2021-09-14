The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at BTIG Research

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $966.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

