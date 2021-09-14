The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Neal Narendra Gandhi Acquires 62 Shares

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £159.96 ($208.99).

Neal Narendra Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Panoply alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 55 shares of The Panoply stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.17).

LON:TPX opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.38. The company has a market capitalization of £210.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from The Panoply’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The Panoply’s payout ratio is presently -0.06%.

About The Panoply

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Panoply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Panoply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.