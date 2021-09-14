The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lifted by South State Corp

South State Corp increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after buying an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

