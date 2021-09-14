The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.58.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
TTD stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $97.28.
In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
