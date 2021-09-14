Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 52,332 Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,213.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

