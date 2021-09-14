Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

