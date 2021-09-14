Timothy W. Byrne Sells 1,617 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $224,876.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.67. The company has a market cap of $763.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.63. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $156.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 313,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

