TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce $887.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $874.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $697.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 934.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in TopBuild by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TopBuild by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLD traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $223.43. 344,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day moving average of $206.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

