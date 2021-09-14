Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Topdanmark A/S stock remained flat at $$5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $5.13.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

