Tornado Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Tornado has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $380,404.77 and approximately $6,303.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $63.40 or 0.00137806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00079359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00122270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00172396 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.95 or 0.99784287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.53 or 0.07204381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.30 or 0.00922250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

