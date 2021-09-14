Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,112,205 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,207,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112,205 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $220,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 91,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

