Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,730,009 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,384,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730,009 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.51% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $262,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

CP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,444. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

