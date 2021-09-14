Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 521,104 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,104 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $548,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.56%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

