Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Magna International were worth $150,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 1,772.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.50. 18,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

