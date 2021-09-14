Toronto Dominion Bank Has $323.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,869,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971,466 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.79% of Pembina Pipeline worth $323,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. 5,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,526. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

