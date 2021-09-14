Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Down 2.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 24,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 37,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

