Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 16,137 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

