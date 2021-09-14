Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,750 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $414.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

