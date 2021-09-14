Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,255,000 after acquiring an additional 380,134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 782,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $6,785,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.