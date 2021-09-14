Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $102,261,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $96,717,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $346.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $399.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

