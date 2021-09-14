Tower Bridge Advisors Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,481,000 after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

PM stock opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

