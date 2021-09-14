Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 817,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,524,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 48,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT opened at $188.77 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.80.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.