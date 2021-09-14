Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,872 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,311% compared to the average daily volume of 76 call options.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Invacare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,654,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE IVC opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invacare has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $227.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

