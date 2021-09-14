Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,816% compared to the average daily volume of 136 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of PAR traded down $12.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 92,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,377,000 after buying an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 210,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PAR Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,016,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

