Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 542 call options.

IRTC opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

