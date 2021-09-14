Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up to $23.90

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $24.58. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

