Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Bryn Fosburgh Sells 3,260 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryn Fosburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00.

Trimble stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

