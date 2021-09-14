Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Position Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,990 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 157,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 1,611.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TSE stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.