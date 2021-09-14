TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 29,796 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,038 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

