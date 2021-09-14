TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 6,291 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 489,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,825,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

