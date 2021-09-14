TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,031 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $158.94. 130,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $251.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

