TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 232,585 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,585 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 76.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. 367,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,938,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

