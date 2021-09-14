TrueFeedBack (TFBX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $115,349.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $115,349.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

