TrueFlip (TFL) Hits Market Cap of $1.92 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $41,854.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00061478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00145553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.96 or 0.00823625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043530 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.