Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Down 3.3%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 5,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 865,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Several research firms have commented on TUP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 98.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

