TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Sells $1,716,564.98 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider Cheng Lu sold 43,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $1,716,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Cheng Lu sold 43,258 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,821,161.80.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64.

Shares of TuSimple stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,287. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $2,864,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,615,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TSP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

