Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Twitter stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 126.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $861,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

