UBS Group Reiterates Positive Rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

UBS Group reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

ZYNE stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.40. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

