Ultiledger (ULT) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $43.69 million and approximately $83,741.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

